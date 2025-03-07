“I am taking special care to attend to my body” - Takeru already in peak physical form ahead of megafight with Rodtang

Second-ranked ONE Championship flyweight kickboxing contender and former multi-division K-1 world champion 'The Natural Born Crusher' Takeru Segawa of Japan knows he will need to be at his best when he steps into the Circle against former flyweight Muay Thai king 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon later this month.

Takeru and Rodtang have been on a collision course since the Japanese kickboxing icon joined the world's largest martial arts organization more than a year ago.

Now that the two are finally ready to lock horns, Takeru is pushing himself to the limit in training to make sure he is in the best shape possible. But that doesn't mean he's being reckless.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Takeru talked about making sure his body is well taken care of.

'The Natural Born Crusher' said:

"Right now, I am holding my fight camp in the U.S., and while I am training hard every single day, I am taking special care to attend to my body."

Takeru and Rodtang meet in ONE Championship in just a few weeks' time.

Takeru Segawa battles Rodtang Jitmuangnon in kickboxing super-fight at ONE 172 in Japan

Japanese kickboxing icon 'The Natural Born Crusher' Takeru Segawa is ready to face former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

The two lock horns in a flyweight kickboxing super-fight in the main event at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will broadcast live from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

