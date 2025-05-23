“I talk English all the time” - Stamp credits fiance for her much improved English speaking skills

Anyone who’s ever tried to pick up a new skill knows the fastest way to actually get better is to just keep doing it. For Stamp Fairtex, that’s exactly how her English went from beginner-level mumbling to full-on conversations, thanks in large part to her fiancé, Anthony Duong.
Speaking with the South China Morning Post in a candid interview, she made sure to credit the love of her life for her most improved English skills:
"I talk with my fiancé like every day," she said. "I talk like English all the time, but sometimes I don't understand what [some words] mean."
The two spend nearly all their time together, which means English practice is now part of Stamp’s daily routine. And while she thinks her vocabulary could still use some work, we all know that it can only get better as she gets more comfortable.
Watch the full interview below:
Stamp Fairtex shares a hilarious update about her improved English-speaking skills: “I can also gossip”
Of course, it’s not all just fight terms and media interviews. Stamp has a social side, too. And apparently, her English has improved enough to take part in something very important gossip.
"It’s still hard. But it’s funny, when I speak English with my coaches or my friends, because I have a lot of foreigner friends, I can also gossip."
And let’s be honest, if you’re here reading this, you probably agree about how important that is!
The former ONE atomweight MMA world champion has always been known for her playful personality, and her growing comfort in English is only making that more visible to international fans. Whether it’s cracking jokes, teasing her friends, or just chatting during training, Stamp’s getting more fluent by the day.