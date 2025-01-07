"I could teach something to them" - BJJ icon Marcelo Garcia says his kids can learn a thing or two from his impending debut at ONE 170

It has been well over a decade since Marcelo Garcia last competed at the highest level having stepped away in 2011.

The Brazilian is one of the few legends of his craft who decided to walk away whilst he was still on top, and though he has gone on to have incredible success in life, he always hoped to step back under the spotlight.

One of the primary factors why he decided to take a step back in the first place was so that he could spend more time with his young family.

Trending

He dedicated his time to his two children amongst other pursuits but now, with a return scheduled for ONE 170 on Jan. 24, he hopes that he can inspire his kids by competing once again.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Marcelo Garcia spoke about his intentions behind facing Masakazu Imanari at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, in a recent interview on the JitsCast:

"I feel like I could teach something to them [his kids] when I compete or when they watch me go compete. Becuase I feel like really well when I win and I can have good behavior when I lose too. I feel like it'll be a pleasure for me to let my kids see me competing. If they can learn something from there, from something that I have learned so much going to the competition, why not?"

Watch the full interview below:

Marcelo Garcia wants to prove himself once again

Marcelo Garcia chose to focus on other priorities after achieving an incredible career in submission grappling.

However, that doesn't mean that he has lost a step and that's a big source of motivation for him ahead of Jan. 24.

Whilst he wants to send a message to his family and make them proud, this is also about proving something to himself by getting back in there.

ONE 170, which emanates live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, will be available via watch.onefc.com. The blockbuster card takes place on Friday, January 24.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.