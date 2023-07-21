"I tear up pretty much every episode" - Sean O'Malley shares how glimpses of Dee Devlin and Conor McGregor in latest documentary resonate with him

Sean O'Malley recently spoke on his YouTube channel about Conor McGregor's latest Netflix documentary 'McGregor Forever'. He mentioned how he relates to the shots of McGregor and his girlfriend, Dee Devlin, in the show:

"I don't ever watch YouTube, Netflix, or anything in the mornings, but I was trying to watch the Conor McGregor documentary later at night, like for my show that I like to watch before I get ready for bed. It just got me too fired up like I can't watch, so I've been watching it in the morning... That show, I tear up pretty much every episode, just I see Dee [Devlin] his girlfriend and just hearing the words he just resonates with me so much."

Watch the video below (3:56):

Netflix released the documentary on the life of the UFC's biggest star, Conor McGregor, earlier this year.

McGregor finds his career at a crossroads after suffering defeats and an ugly injury. The four-part documentary explores all these facets of the Irishman's life, besides his MMA career.

Sean O'Malley offers his thoughts on Khamzat Chimaev vs. Paulo Costa at UFC 294

Khamzat Chimaev is finally making his return to the octagon after a hiatus since September 2022. 'Borz' is set to face Paulo Costa in a middleweight bout at UFC 294 in October this year. Sean O'Malley offered his thoughts on the fight on his YouTube channel:

"I want to see Khamzat vs. Paulo Costa at Abu Dhabi, that potential... I mean, Paulo Costa was supposed to fight what two weeks and he's out, he pulled out or his opponent did?... I feel Khamzat is going to go up at 85 and stay at 85 and look good and be like okay I'm... this is where... 170 man! cutting this much of weight is insane."

Watch the video below (7:54):

'Sugar' spoke about Costa's fight with Ikram Aliskerov originally scheduled for UFC 291, which has now been canceled. Sean O'Malley also shared his thoughts on Khamzat Chimaev's weight and opined that the Chechen-Swede might stay at 185 pounds.