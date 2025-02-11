“I was being tested” - Japanese hotshot Keito Yamakita proud to have outlasted experienced fighter Lito Adiwang 

Despite coming in as the strawweight MMA division's fourth-ranked contender, some pundits had Keito Yamakita as the underdog against the battle-tested Lito Adiwang. The pair of dynamic athletes featured in a highly entertaining three-round contest at ONE Fight Night 28 last Feb. 7 inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The fight, which was a classic striker versus grappler showdown, did not disappoint. 'Thunder Kid' had his moments on the feet, and even scored a knockdown with his fists of fury.

However, Yamakita practically manhandled the Filipino star on the ground, outclassing him with heavy top pressure and punishing ground and pound.

Once the full three rounds elapsed, it was clear the 28-year-old defended his place in the top 5 and took home the well-earned unanimous decision victory.

Speaking with Nick Atkin of The Bangkok Post after the match, the Japanese star was extremely proud to eke out a win against the strawweight MMA division mainstay.

'Pocket Monk' shared:

"I know that Adiwang has more experience in ONE compared to me, so I know that in this fight, I was being tested by ONE Championship if I could win it, and I’m very proud of that."

Here's the full interview:

Keito Yamakita is a darkhorse contender in the 125-pound MMA ranks

Joshua Pacio and Jarred Brooks will unify the strawweight MMA belts this coming Feb. 20 in the main event of ONE 171: Qatar at Lusail Sports Arena.

Once an undisputed champion emerges, no.2 ranked Mansur Malachiev could make his case as next in line.

Then again, Keito Yamakita is another viable option given his impressive run in the home of martial arts so far.

'Pocket Monk' has gone 4-1 under the ONE banner and has won his last three contests in dominating fashion.

