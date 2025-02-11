What's next for the biggest winners of ONE Fight Night 28?

ONE Fight Night 28 once again showcased some of the best talents in combat sports today and delivered furious knockouts as well as fights that kept fans at the edge of their seats.

When the smoke cleared last Friday, February 7, on U.S. primetime, the victors left the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, excited for their next challenges. Meanwhile, the fallen head back to the drawing board to get ready for their shots at redemption.

While ten fighters got their hands raised, three stood out as the biggest winners as bigger fights could be waiting for them in the immediate future.

Prajanchai PK Saenchai

The Thai icon finished ONE Fight Night 28 in style, delivering what ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong described as a "flawless" performance in the main event for a double bonus of US$100,000.

Prajanchai made his elbows find a home in Ellis Badr Barboza's head, which led to a fourth-round stoppage to retain the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship. However, the road doesn't get any easier for the two-sport world champion.

An interim ONE strawweight kickboxing belt will be contested at ONE 172 in March as former divisional Jonathan Di Bella and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao clash for the right to unify the belts against Prajanchai.

No matter who wins, it will be another tough test for the PK Saenchai product, as they both have a history with him in the recent past.

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai

In what could be the biggest win of his career to date, Kongthoranee gave former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O a rude welcome to the flyweight division. The Sor Sommai product earned a hard-fought split decision victory in the penultimate match of ONE Fight Night 28.

Fans held their collective breaths as the three judges couldn't agree on a clear winner of the incredible firefight between the two Thai stars.

While it is expected that the victor will be challenging for the vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title, such a close battle could potentially lead to a rematch between them to leave no doubts on who truly deserves the shot at gold.

After Kongthoranee valiantly proved why he is the third-ranked fighter in the division, he could be in line to battle with another legend in his next fight. Whether it is a rematch with Nong-O or a shot at the vacant gold against former titleholder Rodtang Jitmaungnon, expect another instant classic when the 28-year-old returns to action.

Keito Yamakita

In strawweight MMA action, Keito 'Pocket Monk' Yamakita snapped the three-fight win streak of Filipino spitfire Lito 'Thunder Kid' Adiwang to hold on to his spot as the fourth-ranked fighter in the division.

They needed all three rounds to determine a winner, with Adiwang proving to be a tough customer for Yamakita. However, there was no doubt that the Japanese fighter was the better man at ONE Fight Night 28.

His victory may have already earned him a shot at the ONE strawweight MMA world title. However, with the belt set to be unified by titleholder Joshua 'The Passion' Pacio and interim champ Jarred 'The Monkey God' Brooks at ONE 171 in Qatar later this month, there may be time for Yamakita to take care of some unfinished business.

ONE 172 in Japan in March will be showcasing some of the best Japanese talent on the roster, competing against stars from all over the world. It could set the perfect stage for Yamakita to try and avenge his lone defeat in the promotion against South Africa's Bokang Masunyane.

Whatever the case may be, the 28-year-old is ready to move up the rankings and is locked in on the division's top prize.

