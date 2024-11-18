"I thank God every day" - New dad Jarred Brooks on the opportunity to provide for his family while pursuing his passion

ONE interim strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks is grateful for the opportunity to provide a better future for his family and infant daughter while chasing his dreams of greatness in combat sports.

In an interview with The MMA Super Fan, 'The Monkey God' shared:

"Oh, it's great, man. I love hanging out with my daughter and watching her grow every day. She's funny, she's charismatic, everything. She just looks at everything, and she's so in-depth. So I thank God every day for having a healthy child, and you know, being able to do what I do still. Thank God for my family and my wife."

After earning three impressive victories to start his ONE tenure, Brooks dethroned then-reigning Joshua Pacio for the strawweight MMA crown in December 2022.

Brooks and 'The Passion' rematched over the gold this past March at ONE 166. However, Brooks slammed Pacio on his head, an illegal maneuver within ONE's ruleset. Thus, Pacio regained the 125-pound MMA world championship via disqualification.

Brooks bounced back from the defeat by capturing the ONE interim strawweight MMA world championship over Gustavo Balart this past August after Pacio revealed he needed surgery on his right knee in the aftermath of ONE 166.

Jarred Brooks set for flyweight MMA debut in December

With Joshua Pacio still on the mend, Jared Brooks will move up to the 135-pound MMA division at ONE Fight Night 26 on Dec. 6 inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Mash Fight Team star's opponent will be the fourth-ranked ONE flyweight MMA contender Reece McLaren, who is coming off a stellar split decision victory over Hu Yong this past May.

ONE Fight Night 26 will air live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

