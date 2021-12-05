"I don't think Aldo won 50-45" - Michael Bisping questions the scorecard of Jose Aldo vs. Rob Font fight

Michael Bisping thinks there's no way Jose Aldo won all five rounds of his bantamweight clash against Rob Font at UFC Vegas 44. Aldo and Font shared the octagon in the main event of UFC Vegas 44 where the Brazilian emerged victorious via unanimous decision.

The fight was scored 50-45 by two judges and 49-46 by one, all in Aldo's favor. While Bisping agrees that Aldo was rightfully declared the winner, he doesn't think the former featherweight champ won all five rounds in the fight. Bisping pointed out that Aldo was getting dominated in the first round before securing a knockdown in the final seconds of the round.

Bisping admits that the knockdown influenced the scoring in the first round but claims the round should have been scored a draw.

According to Michael Bisping:

"Yeah, I don't think Aldo won 50-45. I mean first round, he was getting really badly dominated but then he dropped him so maybe, i don't know, 10-10,"

Check out Michael Bisping's reaction below:

Jose Aldo put on a masterclass at UFC Vegas 44

Jose Aldo turned back the clock with a masterful performance against Rob Font in the main event of UFC Vegas 44. Aldo's leg kicks and the power in his strikes clearly dazed Font as he was outstruck throughout the bout barring the first round. Aldo scored two knockdowns in the fight and was close to finishing the bout.

Font displayed his iron will to stay in the fight for the five scheduled rounds but there was no doubt as to who won the fight. During the post-fight interview, Font had some words of praise for the man who bested him on the night:

"The guy is a legend" Said Font. He's tough, man. I feel like I can beat him, but it just wasn't my night. Hats off to him. I just went five rounds with one of the legends of the sport. I'm gonna get better off this, for sure."

Jose Aldo called out TJ Dillashaw following the win and is likely one victory away from earning a title shot.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Jose Aldo called for a battle of former champs after #UFCVegas44 Jose Aldo called for a battle of former champs after #UFCVegas44 https://t.co/j1X17VyTfv

