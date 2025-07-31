"I don't think he beats anyone" - Josh Thomson doesn't expect much from Nate Diaz's potential UFC return

Josh Thomson recently shared his opinion on Nate Diaz’s potential UFC comeback, stating that Diaz’s return would be futile.For context, Diaz has expressed interest in returning to the octagon and called out Max Holloway in a recent post on X. The Stockton native hinted at a BMF title fight with Holloway, who currently holds the belt. He wrote:''This guy cool but he keeps wearing my belt''In a recent episode of the WEIGHING IN podcast, Thomson and veteran referee John McCarthy offered their thoughts on Diaz's potential fight with Holloway. The 46-year-old said:''John, I don't think he beats anyone. There's some fights though that I wouldn't mind seeing. Are they the 55 fights or they the 70s? Cuz you're thinking he's going to have to make 70. I mean look, you can have him fight Leon [Edwards] again.''Check out Josh Thomson's comments below (17:40):Diaz faced Jorge Masvidal in the inaugural BMF title fight at UFC 244 in 2019. He suffered vicious strikes from Masvidal, losing due to doctor stoppage after three rounds. In 2022, the 40-year-old departed from the MMA organization after securing a fourth-round submission win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279.Diaz then ventured into the boxing scene and took on Jake Paul in 2023, suffering a unanimous decision defeat. He bounced back with a majority decision win over Masvidal in their boxing matchup in July last year.Josh Thomson wants to face Nate Diaz in a rematchIn the aforementioned podcast, ex-UFC fighter Josh Thomson called out Nate Diaz for a potential fight, claiming that he had sent a contract to Diaz’s manager. However, the former BMF title challenger has yet to respond.''Nate, your manager has the contracts. He’s still waiting for you to sit down and talk to him. He can’t seem to track you down. You’ve been running scared for a little bit. We’ve sent you over some ideas and it seems like you keep trying to avoid the situation. So in terms of fighting me, we’ll find out, man. I don’t have anything against Nate…I think he’s great for this industry. There’s been talk and conversations with his agent, my agent, that type of thing. So we’ll see.'' [15:26]Notably, Thomson remains the only fighter to knock out Diaz when the two met inside the octagon at UFC on Fox: Henderson vs. Melendez in 2013. 'The Punk' landed a devastating headkick before finishing the bout with ground and pound.