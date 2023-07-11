“I think that's cool” - Garry Tonon honored to be Shamil Gasanov’s dream opponent

Garry Tonon is used to fighters, especially from the younger generation, idolizing him. What he didn’t expect was for his opponent to show him a similar level of respect.

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend was surprised when he found out that he was Shamil Gasanov’s dream opponent in ONE Championship.

While he was honored with such distinction from another master grappler, Tonon will still head into ONE Fight Night 12 intent on having his hand raised against Gasanov.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Tonon said he liked how Gasanov would treat him as such.

“I like it from a standpoint of respect. I think that's cool. To be known as somebody who people look at and go, man, like, that's the guy I need to beat to really prove myself, I mean, that feels good.”

Tonon is a multi-time Eddie Bravo Invitational champion and is one of the most influential BJJ artists of the modern era. It won’t be farfetched that Gasanov, a submission expert himself, might have picked up a bit of Tonon’s style in his grappling game.

The American star has since transitioned into a stellar MMA career, but his debut in ONE Championship wasn’t under the multi-faceted sport.

Tonon made his ONE Championship debut in the promotion’s first submission grappling match against Japanese legend Shinya Aoki in May 2017. After he beat Aoki with a heel hook, Tonon transitioned into MMA, wherein he amassed an impressive 7-1 record.

With a six-fight winning streak in his first six fights, Tonon was awarded a world title opportunity against then-ONE featherweight world champion Thanh Le in March 2022. Tonon, however, fell short in his bid.

Tonon has since bounced back with a submission win over Johnny Nunez at ONE Fight Night 6 this past January.

ONE Fight Night 12 goes down this Friday, US time, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. The entire card is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Poll : 0 votes