“I think it definitely makes sense” - ONE CEO says Rodtang vs Superlek is the fight to make

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong said they are interested in a possible showdown between champions Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9 but have yet to decide on how to go about it.

Speaking to SCMP MMA, Sityodtong shared that pitting the Thai superstars against one another “makes sense” and that the promotion is just weighing its options.

Among the things they are considering is whether the fight will be for Rodtang’s flyweight Muay Thai world title or for the kickboxing gold held by Superlek. Still another is the fighters’ possible participation in the planned Openweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix.

Sityodtong said:

"Yeah, I think it [fight] definitely makes sense. Of course, right now we are trying to figure out who the 16 athletes are for the Openweight [Muay Thai World Grand Prix]. So that obviously, of course we want [the two] to fight whether it’s for the Muay Thai title or for the kickboxing title."

He added:

"Are one of those guys or both of those guys gonna be in the openweight Grand Prix? I don’t know yet."

Rodtang, 25, has been the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion since 2019 and has made it known that he would like to win a kickboxing world title.

27-year-old Superlek, for his part, won the vacant ONE flyweight kickboxing world title at the recently held ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video in Bangkok, Thailand. He said he is ready to defend the belt against anybody.

Meanwhile, the ONE Openweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix is one of the grand plans of ONE for this year. It will see 16 of the best strikers in the world, regardless of their weight division, compete for a top prize of $1 million.

Possible foes: Rodtang congratulates Superlek for winning flyweight kickboxing world title

While he has his sights set on a kickboxing gold, it did not stop Rodtang Jitmuangnon from congratulating fellow Thai superstar Superlex Kiatmoo9 for winning the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title.

ONE Championship recently posted a video on Instagram of the Muay Thai world champion hugging Superlek and congratulating him near circleside after the latter claimed the vacant flyweight belt with a unanimous decision victory over Daniel Puertas at ONE Fight Night 6 in Bangkok.

The video came with a caption which read:

“Brothers in arms 🤝 Is this the fight to make?”

The two champion fighters could be possible foes in the future with Rodtang, the No. 1 contender, making it known that he wants a crack at the kickboxing belt in his division and Superlek willing to give him a shot.

Rodtang was also a winner at ONE Fight Night 6 as he beat China’s Jiduo Yibu by unanimous decision in their catchweight kickboxing encounter.

