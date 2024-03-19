"I don't think he could have done any better" - Fabricio Andrade says Anatoly Malykhin proved why he's the best at ONE 166

ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade was happy to watch on at ONE 166: Qatar as his teammate and close friend made history in the mixed martial arts realm.

Anatoly Malykhin maintained his undefeated record in his rematch with Reinier de Ridder where the Russian dropped down to middleweight for the first time in his career.

Becoming the first ever three-division world champion, Malykhin proved to be just as dominant a force at middleweight as he has been in the higher weight classes.

Despite De Ridder putting up a better fight the second time around, it was only a matter of time before his opponent started to break him down and that's exactly what happened inside Qatar's iconic Lusail Sports Arena.

Fabricio Andrade said that his teammate checked all boxes when reflecting on the fight in an interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"I don't think he could have done any better. I mean, you know, he finished De Ridder once again, not at light heavyweight or heavyweight, but at middleweight. Somewhere totally new for him."

It's hard to argue with Fabricio Andrade on this one

When Fabricio Andrade says that he doesn't think Malykhin could have done much better, it is difficult to raise any counter arguments.

Malykhin may not have stopped 'The Dutch Knight' as fast as he did last time, but his performance was still an incredible sight to see.

Still packing ferocious power, incredible speed and an unrelenting gas tank, Malykhin looked great at middleweight.

It's hard to imagine anyone beating him anytime soon and that goes for all three of the weight classes that he currently competes in.

North American viewers who missed any of the action from ONE 166: Qatar can watch the entire event back via the free on-demand replay on Prime Video with a subscription.