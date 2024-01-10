"I think fans are disappointed" - Eddie Hearn seemingly blames Floyd Mayweather for Ryan Garcia not fighting Devin Haney

Former WBC interim lightweight champ Ryan Garcia recently backed out of a potential fight against WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney.

The two boxers had teased a matchup all throughout December last year before 'KingRy' stated that he was no longer pursuing the matchup against Haney. He announced that he wanted a fight against Rolando Romero.

British promoter Eddie Hearn weighed in on the situation and claimed that Garcia was adopting an easier route to a title. He also insinuated that the young boxer's acquaintance with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather may have influenced the decision.

In an interview with Matchroom Boxing, he said:

“I mistakenly believed Ryan Garcia was a legacy guy. He was a guy that wanted to fight the top guys for the championship. But I can’t blame him for what he’s doing, he’s taking the easy route to a championship. He’s been hanging around with Floyd Mayweather, maybe it was words of advice. I don’t think it’s a terrible decision but I think the fans are disappointed because Haney against Garcia is a tremendous fight. But I'm sure Ryan Garcia looked at Devin Haney and went, 'That is a really tought fight and I can beat Rolly Romero so I'm gonna fight him and get my belt.' It's disappointing because I felt like Ryan Garcia could have given the fans a megafight against Devin Haney.”

Check out Eddie Hearn's full comments below (10:20):

Ryan Garcia lashes out at rapper Lil Nas X's 'disrespectful' imagery

Ryan Garcia is an ardent Christian, and he recently took offense at the actions of American rapper Lil Nas X.

The rapper portrayed himself on the cross in his latest single and also posted multiple times on X about his transition to Christianity. Garcia did not take kindly to the controversial imagery and posted on X, calling out his fellow Christians.

He wrote:

"Christian family where are you??? As someone Who loves God and Is a Christian I find this one of the most disrespectful and disturbing thing someone can do. Even if you aren't Christian this isn't okay. I wouldn't disrespect someone's belief and I'm hurt and furious at the same time. More so hurt."

In a follow-up post, Garcia advocated for a kinder approach and requested his followers to pray for Lil Nas X and 'lift him up' in spirit. Both posts have since been deleted.

Check out his posts in the screenshots below:

Garcia's post against Lil Nas X. (via Instagram @hollywoodunlocked)