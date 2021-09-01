"I don't think he'll fight" - Justin Gaethje explains why there is zero chance of him and Conor McGregor fighting

Justin Gaethje has stated that there is zero chance of him fighting Conor McGregor. In an interview with Brett Okamoto of ESPN MMA, 'The Highlight' explained why the Irishman would refuse to fight him.

Gaethje claimed that if McGregor fights, it will be against guys like Nate Diaz or Jorge Masvidal. The 32-year-old thinks 'The Notorious One' will only accept favorable matchups and will not fight guys like him:

"Because, I don't think he'll fight. You know, if once or twice and it won't be guys like me. It will be guys like Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal, you know, favourable matchups."

After two losses to Dustin Poirier, McGregor himself is aiming to get one over 'The Diamond.' However, the Irishman is currently sidelined with a leg injury and is on the road to recovery. It will take him some time to get back inside the octagon. Once he does, though, he will likely cross paths with Poirier for the fourth time.

@DustinPoirier will KO @CharlesDoBronxs in December. After I break @MikeChandlerMMA on Nov 6th at any venue on the planet, I will get my rematch and you will see a replay of the best fight that happened on earth in 2018. That’s a year to look forward to 👊 https://t.co/9kofSAzm9J — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) August 11, 2021

However, Gaethje himself has called for a second fight against Poirier at some point down the road.

Check out Justin Gaethje's interview with ESPN MMA here:

When will Justin Gaethje return to the octagon?

Justin Gaethje will return to the octagon at UFC 268 when he faces Michael Chandler in an explosive lightweight showdown. The pair have had their issues in the past and have gone back-and-forth with one another for quite some time.

Eventually, all the anticipation was worth it, as the UFC decided to book Gaethje and Chandler in a fight for November 6 at Madison Square Garden.

The last time Justin Gaethje was in action inside the octagon, he competed in the main event of UFC 254. The former interim UFC lightweight champion was in action against Khabib Nurmagomedov and was hoping to win the undisputed belt. However, that wasn't the case, as 'The Eagle' submitted Gaethje and extended his winning run.

After the fight, Nurmagomedov retired from the sport of Mixed Martial Arts. Meanwhile, Gaethje is yet to step back into the cage since that fight.

