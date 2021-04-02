"I think it's the fight of two losers" - Colby Covington thrashes both Nate Diaz and Leon Edwards ahead of UFC 262 clash

It is safe to say that Colby Covington isn't a fan of either Nate Diaz or Leon Edwards. The former interim UFC welterweight champion didn't waste the opportunity to take shots at the recent match-up announced between Diaz and Edwards.

In a recent interview with Helen Yee, Colby Covington said that the UFC 262 fight between Diaz and Edwards is a "fight of two losers". 'Chaos' sarcastically stated that it made sense for the UFC to book the two welterweights against one another.

"You know, I think it's the fight of two losers. Two guys who haven't fought in two years, I think that's the last time they both fought and they're both coming off losses. So it makes sense for them to match them up to see who's gonna be the biggest loser," said Covington.

Colby Covington added that whoever wins the fight in May, will end up getting whopped in their next fight. Covington also thinks that both men competing in the UFC 262 co-main event are incapable of making the welterweight division great again.

"You know, whoever wins that fight, there's only one way to go from there, they're gonna get whopped the next fight. So, let them get that out of the way, no one's caring about that fight. Those guys don't even fight and they're not here to make this division great again and you know, we'll see what happens," said Covington.

Colby Covington was linked with a fight against Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards recently made his return to the Octagon against Belal Muhammad. However, things didn't turn out the way 'Rocky' would've hoped, as his main event bout against Muhammad ended in a No Contest after an accidental eye poke from the Brit.

Prior to his fight against Belal though, Edwards was briefly linked with a fight against Colby Covington. However, 'Chaos' didn't seem interested in stepping into the Octagon with 'Rocky' and was aiming for a rematch with the title on the line against Kamaru Usman or a fight against Jorge Masvidal.