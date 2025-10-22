"I think it would be a fun fight" - Robert Whittaker wants to face Sean Strickland on UFC White House card

Robert Whittaker already has an opponent that he wants to face at the UFC White House. The big event, part of America’s 250th anniversary of the USA, is the talking point as several stars want to fight on the card.

Whittaker was speaking to Niko Pajarillo, Fox Sports Australia’s host, and was asked about fighting Sean Strickland:

“I would love to fight Sean Strickland in front of the White House. For one, I think this is going to be a monumental occasion. When are you ever going to be able to fight in front of the White House ever again?”

Whittaker added that he had been chasing Strickland for a fight, and that this bout would be an exciting watch for the fans:

“I’ve been trying to fight Sean for the longest of times. Just because I like that fight, we’ve been in the same circus for a while. He’s still ranked 3, which puts me right back into a conversation I want to be a part of. And, I think it would be a fun fight, I think it will be a good fight to watch.”

Check out Robert Whittaker’s comment from 0:58:

Whittaker has not fought since losing to Reinier de Ridder in July 2025. The former UFC middleweight champion has lost his last two fights

Strickland is a former UFC middleweight champion too and lost the belt in his last fight, which was against Dricus du Plessis.

Robert Whittaker to skip UFC Sydney card for family

Whittaker was also asked about potentially featuring on the UFC Sydney card. The card is rumoured to be held in February 2026, but the former champion wants to spend more time with his family.

“I want to, my head wants to but I don’t think it’s going to happen. I am having a baby in a few weeks and I want to be there. I want to be there during that period, I want to be there for my kids during Christmas. I don’t want to be in camp during this period, I’ve missed a lot of them.”

Whittaker, however, confirmed he would be at the event but not in a fighting capacity.

