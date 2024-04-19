"I think he is going to knock the f*ck out of Michael Chandler" - Conor McGregor's training partner predicts the outcome of UFC 303 fight

Conor McGregor's former PFL world champion sparring partner is convinced that 'The Notorious' will knock Michael Chandler out when they lock horns in the octagon.

The Irishman will return to MMA in a welterweight clash against Chandler at UFC 303 on June 29 during International Fight Week. This is the first time 'The Notorious' will compete inside the octagon since his UFC 264 loss to Dustin Poirier.

Regardless of the 35-year-old's considerable time away from the sport, former PFL featherweight tournament winner Brendan Loughnane, who spent six weeks training with McGregor in Dubai in 2023 believes the Irishman will be too much of a challenge for Chandler.

Speaking to Mirror Fighting, Loughnane said:

"I think he is going to knock the f*ck out of Michael Chandler, just overwhelms and batters him. I think he is too sharp and well-rounded."

According to the 34-year-old, McGregor's expertise to fight on the outside will be 'Iron's' kryptonite:

"Chandler is going to come for a brawl, but Conor is too experienced on the outside. I think he will catch him on the way in and then it's see you later."

'The Notorious' (22-6) is 2-3 in his last five. His last win came over four years ago at UFC 246 against Donald Cerrone. However, McGregor's fighting pedigree is undeniable. He is a former UFC two-division champion and holds wins against the likes of Jose Aldo, Nate Diaz, and Eddie Alvarez.

While Chandler (23-8) has been the more active of the two in recent times, he hasn't fought since his UFC 281 loss in November 2022. 'Iron' is also 2-3 in his last five. Regardless of his mixed results in the UFC, the 37-year-old is a former three-time lightweight champion at Bellator.

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler: Betting odds

While Conor McGregor's sparring partner Brendan Loughnane sees the Irishman as the prohibitive favorite for the fight against Michael Chandler, the odds makers don't share the same sentiment and have ruled the fight as a close one.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, 'The Notorious' is a -120 favorite for the fight with Chandler close behind as a +100 underdog.

Per the current odds, a $100 wager on the former two-division champion will yield a return of $183.33 while the same bet on Chandler will return a greater payout of $200 if 'Iron' gets his hand raised.

Catch the current money lines for Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler below:

Expand Tweet