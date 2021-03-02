"I think he's gonna knock out the Polish Nightmare" - Henry Cejudo predicts that Israel Adesanya will triumph at UFC 259

Henry Cejudo has predicted that Israel Adesanya will triumph by knocking Jan Blachowicz out in their light heavyweight title fight at UFC 259.

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is scheduled to fight UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz in the headlining bout on March 6, 2021. The fight will be contested at light heavyweight, with Blachowicz’s title on the line.

Speaking to Helen Yee Sports, former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo shed light upon Adesanya vs. Blachowicz. Triple C also outlined a few improvements Adesanya ought to make to his MMA.

“I think he’s gonna knock out the Polish Nightmare. I really do. I think he’s gonna knock him out, just because nobody fights Israel with tactics. Israel hasn’t necessarily – and again, I like him, he’s a world champion – but he’s not well-rounded yet. Or at least he hasn’t shown that yet. Now I’ll give you guys the example with Jose Aldo and Max Holloway. Jose Aldo was so comfortable on his feet until he got a better striker. He never had a plan B. He never had something to throw out and do that.

“And I almost feel the same way for Israel, it’s like, man, let me see your wrestling, let me see your Jiu-Jitsu. Like, you know what I’m saying. Make me feel like you are gonna be pound-for-pound, but I don’t see that yet. Even though I do see him winning that second belt, I feel like, you know, it’s still yet to be, how can I say – We’re still yet to see the best out of him if he’s able to make this transition and start mixing more of his fighting and doing things like that.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Henry Cejudo makes his prediction for Israel Adesanya vs Jan Blachowicz. @HenryCejudo thinks @stylebender will KO Jan. #UFC259 Full interview here ——> https://t.co/sTZ6JmKcGI pic.twitter.com/Jkf5o7NKWH — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) March 1, 2021

Henry Cejudo suggested that Israel Adesanya cannot be excessively dependent on his striking and has to evolve other facets of his MMA skills.

Henry Cejudo’s take on Israel Adesanya and Jan Blachowicz's clash of styles

Israel Adesanya (left); Jan Blachowicz (right)

Henry Cejudo insinuated that although he believes Israel Adesanya hasn’t showcased the full extent of his overall MMA skills yet, he is still capable of defeating Jan Blachowicz.

Cejudo’s assertion could be because both Adesanya and Blachowicz are striking specialists. Despite possessing decent grappling skills, both fighters prefer keeping the fight on the feet.

The consensus is that this stylistic matchup gives Israel Adesanya an advantage, as he’s regarded as one of the best strikers to ever compete in the sport of MMA.