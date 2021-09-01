"I think I beat Petr, T.J., Cory" - Sean O'Malley minces no words displaying confidence in his abilities

Rising UFC prospect Sean O'Malley recently made an appearance on internet celebrity Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast.

'Sugar' touched upon many things, including his always-changing hair color, the fight with Kris Moutinho and his face tattoos.

At one point during the podcast, the 26-year-old said he believes he can beat elite fighters in the UFC's 135-pound division like T.J. Dillashaw, Cory Sandhagen and Petr Yan.

"I think I beat Petr [Yan], I think I beat T.J. [Dilashaw], I think I beat Cory [Sandhagen], I think I beat all these guys. My skillset is there, I'm there. I'm 26 too, I'm getting better, not in the last couple of months though, but I'm on a f*****g rocketship," said Sean O'Malley.

The 26-year-old went on to reveal that he was offered a fight with UFC veteran Frankie Edgar. However, the fight did not come to fruition.

"They offered me Frankie Edgar, which would have been a f*****g sweet fight, in New York on a day that Tim [Welch] has a huge grappling tournament and he had a tournament before I had a fight, that's his date. I didn't wanna fight in New York anyway. So, I could be fighting Frankie Edgar but I'm not."

Catch Sean O'Malley's appearance on the IMPAULSIVE podcast below:

Sean O'Malley believes his grappling skills are underrated

Sean O'Malley believes people wrongly underestimate his grappling skills. 'Sugar' said he's competed in grappling contests against high-level opponents like Gilbert Melendez.

"Believe it or not, I know how to grapple, people think I don't. I don't know if you know who Takanori Gomi is, choked him...I grappled with Gilbert Melendez for eight minutes, way bigger than me...a great black belt, went to a draw. I know how to grapple too."

Sean O'Malley was last in action in July when he took on UFC debutant Kris Moutinho at UFC 264. 'Sugar' dominated the fight and ended up winning via TKO.

