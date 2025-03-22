“I think I can showcase better stuff” - Denis Puric open to facing Takeru, Superlek, rematch with Rodtang

ONE Championship flyweight Muay Thai kickboxer 'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric is looking at some pretty big fights down the road. In fact, the 39-year-old veteran wants all the smoke.

Ad

Aside from a rematch with Thai megastar 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon himself, Puric is looking to book showdowns with Japanese kickboxing icon 'Natural Born Krusher' Takeru Segawa and multi-division, multi-sport champion 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Puric voiced his desire to face the best opponents in ONE.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

'The Bosnian Menace' said:

"That fight with Rodtang was fun. I think I can showcase better stuff in kickboxing because I bring the heat. I can fight anything, it doesn't matter."

Puric added:

"But yeah, I would love to fight [Takeru]. I would also love to fight for the Muay Thai belt this year. I mean, that's the goal, right, since they're having me fight Muay Thai this whole time. So I'm trying to take the Muay Thai belt since it's vacant now, doesn't matter who. And then I would love to get some kickboxing fights in and I would love to fight Superlek in kickboxing, that would be nice."

Ad

Takeru Segawa, Superlek Kiatmoo9 to see action at this weekend's ONE 172 in Japan

ONE Championship's biggest event of the year is coming up this weekend, and both 'Natural Born Krusher' Takeru Segawa and 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 will see action.

Superlek is set to face six-foot-four-inch tall bantamweight Muay Thai phenom Nabil Anane. Meanwhile, Takeru is set to take on Rodtang in the main event of the evening.

Ad

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will be broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, this Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.