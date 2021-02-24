"I think I'd piece him up" - Stephen Thompson on how a fight between him and Colby Covington would play out

Stephen Thompson seems more than ready to fight Colby Covington. Wonderboy believes that Covington would be a great test for him and is someone against whom he can measure his takedown defense.

In an interview with Submission Radio, Stephen Thompson mentioned that he has full belief in his cardio and would love to test it against Chaos.

"He's looking for just one dance partner and that's going to be Usman. I saw in a recent interview that he's willing to wait for that fight. We'll see, I would love that fight though, I think he is a great test before I fight for the title," said Thompson.

"I want to test my takedown defense obviously with a guy like that and also my cardio. I'm known for my cardio, I don't get tired, man. The last time anybody thought I was getting tired was the Matt Brown fight," explained Thompson.

Did he say anyone?! Let’s get it!!!! 👊🏼👊🏼 https://t.co/b1XK9l0nAb — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) February 20, 2021

Stephen Thompson also added that he thinks a potential bout with Colby Covington would be a fun matchup. Wonderboy is confident that he would 'piece up' the former interim champion.

"I think that would be fun fight for sure. I think I'd piece him up, I know my striking's a lot better than Usman's. I fought some very good wrestlers in the UFC and I would love that fight, as well," said Thompson.

Stephen Thompson is on a two-fight winning run in the welterweight division

Stephen Thompson is currently on a two-fight winning streak. His last win was a dominant victory over Geoff Neal. Wonderboy also had an impressive outing against Vicente Luque at UFC 244.

The former UFC welterweight title contender has been calling for yet another shot at the belt recently. Currently, in his late 30s, Stephen Thompson is determined to face Kamaru Usman and has stated that he wants the current champion to face a fighter he hasn't fought already.

As things stand, there have been no talks of a potential fight between Thompson and Covington or Usman. Chaos has been campaigning for a fight against Jorge Masvidal and also wants to rematch Usman.