"I think I have a learning disorder" - Dana White spills the secret behind UFC's iconic War Room boards

Dana White recently opened up about the UFC's famed 'War Rooms' and explained why he needs a separate war room for each of his combat sports ventures.

The UFC War Room is where White and his trusted matchmakers, Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard, convene to plan events, matchups, and more. With the Power Slap League in full swing, White revealed that he built a separate war room for the slap-fighting promotion, located just across the hall from the UFC war room.

Jed I. Goodman © @jedigoodman In the UFC War Room they list the viewership for each fighter on The Contender series. Sean O'Malley did 3.2M+ viewers. In the UFC War Room they list the viewership for each fighter on The Contender series. Sean O'Malley did 3.2M+ viewers. https://t.co/ScvyQWrdy4

In a recent interview with Robbie Fox on My Mom's Basement podcast, Dana White was asked about the number of such War Rooms at the UFC headquarters building in Las Vegas and their purpose. He replied:

"This is what I need, I can't just sit here and talk back and forth and talk about fights. I have to be able to see it. I have to look at the rankings. I got to look at the map. I think I have a learning disorder, I have to see it on the walls or whatever. Yeah, that's why we build these things."

Interestingly, Dana White also revealed that he's working on another exciting project and has commissioned a third war room for this project. He stated:

"We also have a war room for another project that we're getting involved in. I'll tell you about that when we're ready to launch it... There's three war rooms here now."

Dana White reveals insane social media numbers for Power Slap 2

In the same interview, Dana White opened up about the success of the Power Slap 2 event and revealed the incredible social media traction the slap-fighting promotion gained.

The Power Slap 2 event took place at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas on May 24 and featured three title fights. The event saw the middleweight and lightweight champions retain their titles while a new heavyweight champion was crowned. The event was available to stream live and free on Rumble worldwide.

In the same interview with Robbie Fox, Dana White was asked if the controversial league's second major event was successful. White confirmed that the Power Slap 2 event was a huge triumph, stating:

"It was another huge success. We did almost 2 million viewers, and 4 billion media impressions... We gained 253k followers, from a Monday to a Monday. We had 125 million video views... This thing fu**ing crushes it on social media."

