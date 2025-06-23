"I think Movsar is next" - Diego Lopes says UFC will favor Movsar Evloev over Yair Rodriguez for title shot

Diego Lopes appears to believe that the UFC will snub Yair Rodriguez and grant the next shot at featherweight gold to undefeated contender Movsar Evloev.

There is no love lost between Lopes and Rodriguez. The two engaged in a verbal spat at a previous press conference, leading up to their respective bouts at UFC 314. Lopes called out Rodriguez for a showdown at UFC Noche later this year but claimed that the latter declined the proposal.

Rumors have been swirling that the UFC is considering granting Rodriguez another title shot. However, Lopes told MMA Fighting that Rodriguez's refusal to fight him could hurt 'El Pantera’s' chances of earning a second crack at the featherweight crown. Meanwhile, the Brazilian believes Evloev is the rightful next challenger for Alexander Volkanovski. He said:

"After this guy refused the fight with me, I don’t know if UFC [grants] the title fight [to] him. I think Movsar is next. [If] Movsar wins the fight with Aaron Pico, I think 100 percent UFC [makes that fight for] the card in Abu Dhabi in October."

Check out the post below:

Diego Lopes teases next fight and scuffs at "nervous" Yair Rodriguez

Diego Lopes told MMA Fighting that he is eager to return to action and named Jean Silva and Arnold Allen as potential opponents for his next fight. Moving on from a possible clash with Yair Rodriguez, the Brazilian also remarked that 'El Pantera' appeared nervous in his latest video response. He said:

"I think [that Rodriguez] is so nervous in the video. This guy is talking a lot, but has no sense or context in his words."

The Brazilian added:

"Now, for me, I'm okay with any fight that the UFC sends [my way]. I want to fight Yair, but Yair said nothing. I don’t know. Maybe Jean Silva, Arnold Allen, everyone that’s in the ranking, I’m waiting for the fight."

Check out Diego Lopes' comments below (1:10,3:20):

