"I think there's nothing wrong about that" - Francis Ngannou claims Jon Jones has the right to ask for a bigger paycheck to fight him

Francis Ngannou believes there is absolutely nothing wrong with Jon Jones asking for a bigger paycheck to fight the newly crowned UFC heavyweight champion. Ngannou thinks that everybody in Jones' position would have the right to ask for a bigger compensation.

During his interview on Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, Francis Ngannou gave credit to Jones for being around in the sport of Mixed Martial Arts for a long time and helping it grow.

The reigning UFC heavyweight champion isn't aware of what the current deal is regarding a fight between him and Jones. But Ngannou has once again admitted that he would like to share the Octagon with the former UFC light heavyweight champion

"I mean, nothing wrong with that. Everybody in this position would like to have a compensation. I mean basically a guy like Jones, he's been around for very long and been doing this sport, and this company grow, so yeah. I think there's nothing wrong about that but once again, I don't know what the deal is. So, I would like that fight to happen."

Ngannou's comments led to Brendan Schaub asking the UFC heavyweight champion to pick one future opponent from a list that included Jones, Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane.

The Predator - once again without any hesitation - chose Bones but remains unsure of what will happen from here onwards.

"Jon Jones, definitely but at this point, we don't what's gonna happen."

Will Francis Ngannou fight Jon Jones in the UFC?

After Francis Ngannou's win at UFC 260, UFC president Dana White downplayed the idea of a fight between Ngannou and Jon Jones. White instead suggested that a title bout between Ngannou and Lewis seemed more likely than a showdown between Jones and the reigning UFC heavyweight champion.

A recent report from ESPN's Ariel Helwani also suggested that a rematch between Ngannou and Lewis seems to be the fight that the UFC is working towards at the moment.