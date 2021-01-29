"I think it's a real great fight"- UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan wants to face TJ Dillashaw upon return

Former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw will be making his return to the promotion this year. There are multiple star-studded fights lined-up for the former 135-lbs champion, however, reigning champ Petr Yan has expressed his interest in facing Dillashaw.

In a recent interview with Fanatics View, the current UFC bantamweight champion gave his thoughts on the top dogs in the division. Petr Yan believes that Frankie Edgar is too old for a fight, whereas Cory Sandhagen has already lost to Aljamain Sterling.

Petr Yan wants to face TJ Dillashaw after beating Aljamain Sterling

Petr Yan mentioned that a fight against TJ Dillashaw, upon his return from his current suspension, is something the current champion is interested in. However, the Russian isn't looking past his next opponent in Aljamain Sterling and mentioned that once he gets the victory at UFC 259, only then he will move on towards a fight against Dillashaw. (H/T: MMA Fighting)

“Edgar, older. It’s not big. Fan base is not good. Sandhagen, he lose to Sterling. I think maybe Dillashaw. T.J. Dillashaw is back after doping tests. I want a fight with him.”

Yan then added that the fight will eventually be confirmed by the UFC and it's up to the promotion if they want to book the TJ Dillashaw bout or not. The current bantamweight champion believes that a showdown against Lieutenant Dan is a really great fight.

“It’s up to the UFC. However they decide, if the term is right, then I’m going to fight him whenever. Just let’s make sure that he’s not going to use anything prohibited this time. I think it’s a real great fight and I win. He’s older. He took two years, don’t fight and now, if I remember, he’s 34 years. It’s older for bantamweight division.”

When is UFC 259?

Petr Yan will defend the UFC bantamweight championship against Aljamain Sterling on 7th March at UFC 259. The PPV will also feature Israel Adesanya challenge Jan Blachowicz for the UFC light heavyweight title, whereas Amanda Nunes will put the women's featherweight title on the line against Megan Anderson.