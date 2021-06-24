"I think they're sort of changing the dates" - Alexander Volkanovski reveals when he is expected to face Brian Ortega

Alexander Volkanovski has confirmed that he is expected to face Brian Ortega at some point in September. Volkanovski has said that the UFC is sort of changing the dates at the moment and there is a discussion of scheduling the fight for the 25th.

During his interview with Submission Radio, Alexander Volkanovski said that the date of the fight has seemingly been changed from the 5th to the 25th:

"September, I don't know, I think they're sort of changing the dates. I remember maybe it was going to be maybe like the 5th, now they're talking about the 25th, so nothing's confirmed."

UFC president Dana White has confirmed that the fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega is likely to take place in late September at UFC 266. Volkanovski also confirmed the news himself during the interview.

The UFC featherweight champion added that since Dana White has already spoken publicly about the potential date for the featherweight title bout, Volk himself cannot get in any trouble for revealing it:

"There you go, so that's what I'm hearing now. But hey, Dana White called it, I can't get in trouble for that but it's already out there. So it's all good."

Since capturing the belt from Max Holloway, 'The Great' has defended the title once against Holloway in a barnburner of a rematch between the two. While there has been talk of a trilogy against Holloway, Volkanovski will be putting his title on the line against a brand new contender in the form of Ortega next.

Good Old Aussie Banter!! 🤣 Quarantine livin…full video on my YouTube Channel. Link belowhttps://t.co/Q0wdtgotJx pic.twitter.com/c21VUpjKd4 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) June 10, 2021

Alexander Volkanovski will aim to make another successful defense of the UFC featherweight title

Alexander Volkanovski's next title defense is scheduled to be against Brian Ortega. The pair recently competed in the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter against one another after their initial cancelation, earlier in the year.

Heading into his title fight against Alexander Volkanovski, 'T-City' had a successful comeback fight against Chan Sung Jung. After taking a long time off from octagon competition, Ortega marked his return by beating 'The Korean Zombie' and settling their feud inside the octagon.

In doing so, Ortega earned himself another shot at the UFC featherweight title, having already faced Max Holloway for the belt in the past.

