"I think Superman is stupid" - Joe Rogan gets dragged into a hot debate with UFC legend over upcoming James Gunn movie

Joe Rogan recently found himself in a hot debate over the iconic superhero Superman, after the UFC commentator admitted he believes the character is "stupid."

Last week, Rogan hosted another episode of his JRE Fight Companion podcast, where he was joined by Brendan Schaub, Bryan Callen and Matt Sera. Whilst reacting to the fights that took place that weekend, the group also discussed upcoming movies, including the new Superman film, which is directed by James Gunn and is set to be released worldwide on July 11.

Serra began the conversation by asking the group if they had watched the new trailer for Superman, as he was impressed and excited by it. Joe Rogan, however, immediately shut the UFC veteran down and stating he is never planning on watching it.

Serra said:

"Did you guys see the new Superman trailer? Did you see that sh*t? Come on man! It'll get your nipples hard! Joe, did you see it?"

Rogan responded:

"No, I'm a grown man. I don't even like Superman. Watch my lips, I am not going to watch that movie. I think Superman is stupid. I think it's just like living in space, if you were living in space eventually your body would decay. If you come from a place with more gravity, it's not going to be good for you on earth. If you then go back to your planet you're not going to be able to walk. He can make the world go back in time because he can go so fast."

Watch the debate here (1:00):

Joe Rogan previews potential Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev bout

Joe Rogan recently weighed in and offered his prediction for the potential upcoming middleweight title clash between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev.

Du Plessis recently defended the 185-pound strap in convincing fashion when he defeated Sean Strickland at UFC 312 last weekend. Following his win, it is now expected 'Stillknocks' will face Chimaev next, after 'Borz' cemented himself as the No.1 contender with his dominant win over Robert Whittaker last year.

Whilst nothing has yet to be confirmed by the UFC, Rogan discussed the potential fight during the same episode of the JRE Fight Companion. According to the UFC commentator, as good as du Plessis has looked, he's never faced anybody like Chimaev. He explained:

"We haven't seen Dricus du Plessis fight anybody that level. Khamzat is the highest level in the sport...It’s hard to say. We don’t know what would happen with Khamzat. Khamzat just shoots from like 15 feet away and gets a hold of your legs so quick. You’ve got to think that his endurance is probably going to be better at 185 than it was at 170 because of the weight cut. '85 is really where he should have been all along.”

Check out Joe Rogan's comments here (3:14:57):

