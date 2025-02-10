Khamzat Chimaev receives the highest of praises from Joe Rogan: "We haven't seen Dricus du Plessis fight anybody that level"

In a striking endorsement on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, host Joe Rogan praised UFC star Khamzat Chimaev for his exceptional talent, comparing him favorably to his opponent Dricus du Plessis.

His comments come after du Plessis’ recent dominant win against Sean Strickland at UFC 312, where Du Plessis secured unanimous decisions over five grueling rounds:

"We haven't seen Dricus du Plessis fight anybody that level. Khamzat is the highest level in the sport." [3:14:57]

Du Plessis, known for his technical precision and relentless fighting style, now faces a steep challenge as Chimaev, formerly a welterweight sensation, moved up to middleweight.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Chimaev’s explosive grappling, swift takedowns, and improved endurance at 185 pounds could upset du Plessis’ game plan. Rogan also highlighted that Chimaev’s performance benefits from avoiding harsh weight cuts, which may enhance his stamina and power.

“It’s hard to say. We don’t know what would happen with Khamzat. Khamzat just shoots from like 15 feet away and gets a hold of your legs so quick. You’ve got to think that his endurance is probably going to be better at 185 than it was at 170 because of the weight cut. '85 is really where he should have been all along.” [3:21:37]

Check out Joe Rogan's podcast episode below:

UFC CEO Dana White has confirmed the bout, intensifying excitement among fans worldwide.

Expand Tweet

Dricus du Plessis weighs in on Khamzat Chimaev UFC fight

Dricus du Plessis has outlined his next moves in the UFC. At a post-fight press conference Saturday night, the fighter expressed deep respect for Alex Pereira, calling him the pound-for-pound best:

"I have the world of respect for Alex Pereira. I think he’s the world’s pound-for-pound best. I have the most respect for what he’s done in such a short period of time in the UFC, to come from another sport and what he’s done there."

While a bout with Pereira remains a future aspiration, the immediate target is middleweight contender Khamzat Chimaev:

"So yes, I want to share the Octagon with [Pereira]. I want to beat that guy. I’ve beaten Adesanya who’s beaten him. I know I can beat him at 205 [pounds], 100 percent. But Khamzat is next. Khamzat is next. I’m not rushing that my next fight is Alex Pereira. No – I want Khamzat next.” [H/t: MMA Knockout]

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comment on Khamzat Chimaev below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.