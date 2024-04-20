"I think she's trying to make we weak" - Sean Strickland responds to girlfriend's demand for "therapy" on account of alleged anger issues

Sean Strickland has revealed that after several months of being in a relationship together, his girlfriend is requesting that he begin going to therapy sessions.

The former UFC middleweight champion announced on X that his girlfriend, whose name he continues to keep from the public, thinks he is "angry" and would benefit from the help of a trained professional. Strickland unsurprisingly opposed the suggestion, stating his belief that she was "trying to make [him] weak" and asked for the opinion of his followers.

Strickland tweeted:

"So the GF says I need therapy because she thinks I'm angry. She says you don't trust anyone and you think everyone is out to get you... I think she's trying to make me weak... What does she have planned?!"

Check out Sean Strickland's tweet below:

While 'Tarzan' likely would not willingly see a therapist on his account, the idea should come to the surprise of no one with Strickland openly admitting his mental health struggles in March. In a video filmed from his car, the proud American diagnosed himself as 'mentally unwell' despite having 'everything [he] ever f****** wanted.'

Strickland has also been consistently open about his childhood trauma stemming from his father, an unfortunate occurrence that was frequently brought up in the weeks leading up to his fight with Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 297.

Who is Sean Strickland's girlfriend?

When Sean Strickland initially revealed he had a new girlfriend to the public, MMA Twitter went wild upon discovery. However, despite Strickland constantly posting his thoughts on social media, very little is known about his partner.

It is unknown how long Strickland has been with his girlfriend, but the revelation occurred in an episode of UFC Embedded ahead of his first title fight against Israel Adesanya in September 2023. The couple was seen in the video taking photos together while sightseeing.

Watch the episode of UFC 293 Embedded from UFC on YouTube below:

Though the UFC Embedded video served as the first time fans saw the unnamed girlfriend of Strickland, the middleweight spoke highly about her in previous interviews earlier in 2023, saying that she makes him a better man. Strickland's girlfriend also received the approval of the majority of people in his life including teammate Chris Curtis and Xtreme Couture head coach Eric Nicksick.

