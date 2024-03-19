"All week I've been f**ked up" - Sean Strickland reveals battling spiraling mental health despite having everything he's "ever f**king wanted"

Sean Strickland has become one of the most popular yet polarizing fighters on the UFC roster due to his willingness to consistently speak his mind. The No.1-ranked middleweight recently revealed that he has been struggling with his mental health.

Speaking in a video shared to his Instagram, 'Tarzan' stated:

"All week I've been f**ked up, dude. I've been on the Twitter saying crazy s**t just f**king spiraling. I woke up and I told my girl - I was like, 'babe, I feel like I'm a danger to people. I don't feel like I should be out in the world'. You know, I have everything. I'm rich. I'm famous. Like, I have everything I've ever f**king wanted and I still am mentally unwell and I get in these mindsets to where I want to burn everything down in the world."

Strickland continued:

"I want to have nothing so I can just f**king lose it and just take out everything on people... I have everything I want and I still struggle with mental health and my memory is so short... Once I get past it, I think to myself, 'oh man, that was a really rough time in my life', but then when I really think about it, this happens multiple times a month, every month... I have everything I could ever want in the world and I still struggle."

While Strickland has called out multiple other fighters for opening up about their struggles, he has also been very vocal about his own struggles. The No.1-ranked middleweight previously was reduced to tears discussing his childhood trauma during a recent appearance on This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von.

Sean Strickland recently revealed that he deals with aggressive urges in daily life

Sean Strickland does not shy away from speaking his mind, whether fans agree with him or not. The No.1-ranked middleweight recently revealed that he deals with aggressive urges in his daily life, tweeting:

"The brain "you're in a dangerous environment you might have to fight anyone one these threats, here's a steady stream of adrenaline" Me "I'm in a grocery store on a Sunday and that's an old man, calm the f**k down brain" Brain "no he's a threat" lmao"

The No.1-ranked middleweight has consistently given fans an inside look into his daily thoughts. In turn, there have been plenty who have suggested that Strickland could be dealing with chronic traumatic encephalopathy or post traumatic stress disorder, better known as CTE and PTSD, respectively.