"I think Usman has multiple ways to win"- Belal Muhammad goes into detail about the upcoming UFC 278 main event between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards

UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad shared his thoughts on the upcoming title fight between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards. He claimed that the champion has many more ways to grind out a win over his opponent.

'Remember the Name' is unbeaten since 2019, and is 8-0-1 during his last nine appearances under the lights. The 34-year-old hopes to push towards a shot at the 170lb title in the near future. However, he must first overcome the grappling finesse of unbeaten prospect Sean Brady when the two clash at UFC 280 later this year.

While mentioning the welterweight title fight on social media, Belal gave his honest opinion on how he expects the bout to play out. He insisted that Kamaru Usman has a plethora of different ways to overwhelm the Brit and walk away still clutching gold, saying:

"I think Usman has multiple ways to win (wrestling, controlling Leon on the cage like he did Masvidal, wrestling, controlling Leon on the ground like the first fight, [or] knocking Leon out). I think Leon's only path to victory is hoping Usman keeps it a striking match and KO'ing him."

Both the champion and challenger have already met inside the octagon. Usman walked away with a unanimous decision victory and overcame adversity after losing the first round to Edwards on two judges' scorecards.

Alongside his welterweight throne, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' will be putting his unbeaten UFC run up against the Englishman's 10-fight win-streak. The two will eventually meet in the center of the cage for the main event of UFC 278 on August 20.

What happens next for Kamaru Usman if he wins at UFC 278?

Kamaru Usman still has the ability to dominate the 170lb division for years to come. However, it seems like the wrestler has his heart set on a new venture in the near future.

He has already hinted at a possible switch over to boxing to face pound-for-pound one of the toughest men on the planet in Canelo Alvarez. The 35-year-old has also made it clear of his intentions to move up two weight divisions and compete for the UFC light heavyweight title.

To gain the respect he believes he deserves, Kamaru Usman is willing to bypass the middleweight division. He is looking to head straight for the 205lbers in search of a second title in the promotion. If that plan doesn't come to fruition, the welterweight king may find himself defending his throne against the surging Khamzat Chimaev.

