“I think we’ll find the keys” - Shamil Gasanov confident he may have the secret sauce to stopping Martin Nguyen

Russian star Shamil Gasanov isn't sweating his upcoming showdown with Martin Nguyen at ONE 171: Qatar. The grappling ace believes he's seen it all before and has the blueprint to neutralize Nguyen's dangerous striking.

When asked if he's faced fighters with a similar style to Nguyen, here's what 'The Cobra' had to say:

"Definitely. For example, Kim Jae Woong, who knocked Nguyen out. I think we'll find the keys to him."

Gasanov's confidence isn't unfounded. With elite wrestling skills and suffocating top control, he has built a reputation as one of the most feared grapplers in the featherweight division.

"I plan to outplay him tactically" - Shamil Gasanov unfazed by Martin Nguyen's crisp striking and concussive power

There is no doubt that Martin Nguyen is a world-class striker, but Shamil Gasanov isn't intimidated. According to the Russian grappler, there is a clear path to victory that doesn't involve trading punches with 'The Situ-Asian':

"I'll just go in and fight. My coach will create the game plan, and I'll execute it. Martin loves striking battles, but I plan to outplay him tactically. He has very dangerous hands and knees, but we're ready."

With a relentless takedown game and a submission arsenal that has overwhelmed top contenders, if Gasanov could drag Nguyen into his world, the striker may struggle to find the space he needs to land his signature power shots.

Shamil Gasanov has made waves with his ONE debut, absolutely dominating the likes of former No.2-ranked featherweight contender Kim Jae Woong in the first round.

His ability to impose his wrestling finishes has made him a terrible matchup for strikers, and against Nguyen, his ground game could be his key to victory.

ONE 171: Qatar is on Feb. 20 and will take place in Lusail Sports Arena. Fans all over the world can tune in on the action at watch.onefc.com.

