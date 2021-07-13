"I don't think Woodley is that great of a boxer" - Aljamain Sterling gives his take on how Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley could play out

Aljamain Sterling has given his take on the upcoming boxing match between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley.

The UFC bantamweight champion believes the fight will be an interesting matchup, especially with Woodley has been fighting as of late.

During his conversation on the Real Quick With Mike Swick podcast, Sterling mentioned if Woodley was in his prime then he would've certainly caused trouble to Jake Paul in their boxing match. But that isn't the case right now, as Woodley was on a losing streak before being released by the UFC.

Sterling added that Woodley's goal could be to pull the trigger and get his hand raised to shut some people up for good.

"I think it's an interesting fight only because of how Woodley has been fighting of late. You know, if it was like the Woodley on his way up, like there's no way this guy has a shot, like this is not happening. But based on the way Woodley has been performing, I mean the last one he fought well until he just left himself super defensively irresponsible where he got clipped with shots that he should've never had gotten hit with but that's the fight game. I think he just really really wants to pull the trigger to shut some people up and I'm just glad that he actually fought, like didn't sit there passing against the cage the entire time and it was a barnburner of a first round."

The UFC bantamweight champion also considers Jake Paul to be a better boxer than his brother Logan Paul. Sterling thinks that Paul definitely has the size to make the fight with Woodley competitive. He added that the fight will be an interesting affair, as he isn't aware of how good Paul is.

"Other than that, I think Jake Paul is the better boxer of the Paul brothers. So, he's got the size. It's a very interesting matchup because I don't know how good Paul really is, I don't think Woodley is that great of a boxer but I know he has power. You know, people think that us MMA fighters are boxers, we're not boxers, we're MMA fighters. We have a mix of everything."

Jake Paul will face Tyron Woodley on August 29 in a huge boxing showdown between the pair. The fight could be Paul's toughest test to date inside the squared circle and Woodley could hand 'The Problem Child' his first loss.

Dummy that's a pic of me getting a black belt after i smashed someone for a ufc one. But you wouldn't know nothing about getting strapped up. only strap ons https://t.co/8iuKlIqz0C — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) June 28, 2021

However, on the back of a win over Ben Askren in his last fight, Jake Paul will be full of confidence about his chances of getting it done against the former UFC welterweight champion.

