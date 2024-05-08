"I thought I was watching Game of Thrones" - Fans spellbound as a special watch is released ahead of Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk

The fans were stunned by the launch video for the watches to commemorate the historic fight between lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk on May 18, 2024. The matchup will crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 2000 and will be held in Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Jacob & Co. in collaboration with design studio Big Time Creative Shop has released an exclusive timepiece, named Ring of Fire, after the fight's billing name. Both fighters will receive a watch, while a third piece will be auctioned by Sotheyby's to raise money for Make-A-Wish International.

Check out the trailer launching the Ring of Fire timepieces:

According to the fans, the watches resembled the HBO's hit show Game of Thrones' opening credits.

"I thought I was watching Game of Thrones for a second"

"I mean it's...literally bonkers, but it ngl it goes so hard."

"That shit hard ngl"

Other fans lauded Saudi Arabian Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, Turki Alalshikh, who has spearheaded the promotion and organization of multiple boxing events in the country.

"Turki really saved boxing"

"THESE SUADI N****S TRANSFORMING BOXING !!!"

Others suggested that only the winner should receive the watch.

"Winner gets it."

A few fans were not too keen on the promotional theatrics outside of boxing.

"Who gives a f**k just box and be done with it. All this extra bullshit. Fight and shut the f**k up"

Check out fans comments in the screenshots below:

Fans react to special watch for Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk. [via X]

Tyson Fury praises Oleksandr Usyk and predicts outcome of fight

Tyson Fury lauded his upcoming opponent Oleksandr Usyk's skills in a recent interview on his promoter's YouTube channel.

Fury praised Usyk for his high technicality and even mentioned his notable wins against Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois. He said:

"He's a southpaw, he's got good footwork, good boxing ability, technically sound. He's proved he can mix it with the big heavyweights because he's beat Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois, pretty big heavyweights.

"I'm messing with an elite fighter who's got more than boxing ability, more than that he's stubborn and he wants to win like I did. We both have talent, we both have good attributes and bad attributes. It will come down to who wants it most on the night."

Fury refused to undermine Usyk or take him lightly, expressing his desire to show up in the historic fight.

Check out Tyson Fury's full comments in his interview below (10:00):