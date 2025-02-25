"I thought that was Kamaru Usman at first" - Fans react as Colby Covington shares photo with boxing legend Mike Tyson at Mar-A-Lago 

MMA fans have responded to Colby Covington's picture with Mike Tyson. Some expressed their admiration for the former interim welterweight champion and Tyson standing next to each other, while others made fun of Covington for his outspoken and contentious personality in the promotion.

Covington recently took to social media and posted a picture with Tyson at Donald Trump's residence Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. He captioned the post:

''Always great to see the champ @miketyson at Mar-A-Lago US''

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''I thought that was Usman at first''

Another one stated:

''Love the pic bro but how about we start focusing on fighting and actually attempting to win.''

Other fans wrote:

''Real recognizes real''

''Only black people you like is the ones that support Trump''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @colbycovington on Instagram]

Covington has been a Trump supporter for a long time. He started wearing MAGA (Make America Great Again) hats and bringing up the US president at practically every opportunity he gets to talk after his 'Chaos' persona was released several years ago. In return, Trump has frequently praised the 37-year-old.

As for the MMA scene, following an unsuccessful title bid against the then champion Leon Edwards at UFC 296, Covington returned to the octagon in a welterweight bout against Joaquin Buckley at UFC Tampa in December 2024. However, he suffered a beatdown, which resulted in him losing via doctor's stoppage in the third round.

Meanwhile, Tyson faced Jake Paul in a boxing matchup last year and lost via unanimous decision. The contest drew criticism from the entire combat sports community due to the 31-year age difference between both boxers.

When Colby Covington blamed Donald Trump for his defeat at UFC Tampa

Colby Covington's most recent octagon outing at UFC Tampa saw his right eye getting cut during his bout against Joaquin Buckley. The fight was called off by the referee in the third round after the cage-side doctor declared Covington unfit to continue.

Thereafter, Covington uploaded a video on his YouTube channel, claiming that he was too busy endorsing Donald Trump in last year's presidential election, which contributed significantly to his loss.

''This wasn’t a full training camp, I was campaigning for Trump, getting him ready. I wasn’t even in the training room. I came off the couch.''

Check out Colby Covington's comments below (15:45):

