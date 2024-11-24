"I thought Mike Perry fired you" - Fans react to Conor McGregor promoting BKFC event day after losing civil rape case in Ireland

Conor McGregor's promoting the BKFC event day following his loss in a civil rape case in Ireland elicited a wide range of opinions from MMA fans around the world. Many criticized McGregor for being calm in the face of the unfolding issues, while others offered support for the Irishman, emphasizing the fact that he has been accused of false charges.

Both parties recounted a different sequence of events in the court case, which had produced numerous revelations. McGregor asserted that the meeting in 2018 was consensual, while accuser Nikita Hand, who used to work as a hairdresser prior to the incident, said the UFC superstar forced his way onto her. McGregor will have to pay Hand more than $250,000 in damages after the jury found the former two-division champion guilty of sexually assaulting her.

Trending

McGregor, who has repeatedly denied the accusations, recently took to X and shared a promotional clip of BKFC Fight Night: Los Angeles, taking place on Nov. 23, writing:

''TONIGHT IN CALIFORNIA! BARE KNUCKLE FIGHTING ACTION!''

Screenshot of Conor McGregor's X post

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions, with one fan mocking McGrgegor and writing:

''I thought Mike Perry fired you...''

Another expressed their admiration, writing:

''As people lie, deceive, & falsely accuse Conor of crimes, he continues to succeed and be millions of dollars wealthier!''

Other fans wrote:

''I lost all respect for you awhile ago man. You were at the top. And that is how you choose to portray yourself? What a shifty human being.''

''I just dont see how the DA can say there isnt enough evidence to convict but there's enough evidence for a civil victory. I just dont believe it.''

Check out more reactions below:

Screenshots courtesy fan reactions to Conor McGregor's X post

In response to MMA Orbit's X post about McGregor facing the charges, BKFC star and former UFC fighter Mike Perry took a dig at 'The Notorious' writing:

''You’re fired''

Expand Tweet

Conor McGregor's response to Ireland's Justice Minister praising Nikita Hand

According to RTE News, Ireland's Minister of Justice, Helen McEntee, applauded Nikita Hand for taking a well-known public person, Conor McGregor, to civil court.

McGregor responded with a now-deleted X post, criticizing McEntee for celebrating Hand and denying the charges.

''Falsely accused a man of rape and lost''

Screenshot of Conor McGregor's deleted X post

As for the MMA scene, McGregor is expected to return next year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback