"I thought it was an over-exaggeration" - Nate Diaz's protégé Nick Maximov says the team wasn't fazed by UFC 279 presser cancelation, calls Khamzat Chimaev "b*tch-made sh*t"

During the UFC Fight Night 211 media day, Nate Diaz's protege Nick Maximov stated that team Diaz was unfazed by the chaos that led to the cancelation of the UFC 279 press conference.

The 24-year-old added that team Diaz was used to facing similar crazy situations all the time. Furthermore, the middleweight said that he thought it was an over-correction by the UFC to cancel the entire presser:

"I would say though like, we always have crazy s**t happen[ing] to us all the time so it wasn't like, we were not even tripping on it but everyone else was like 'the whole press conference is getting canceled' and stuff. I thought it was an over-exaggeration and everything, but who knows?"

Maximov also went hard on Khamzat Chimaev for missing weight at the event. 'Borz' missed weight for his welterweight match-up against Diaz by 7.5lbs, resulting in Tony Ferguson replacing the Chechen-born Swede as Diaz's opponent.

Speaking about the incident, the 24-year-old said:

"Nate is a G forever and I think the way Khamzat approached that s**t showed his true colors man. That is some bi*ch made s**t. I mean I don't care what you do at the end of your career or whatever bro you cant be doing s**t like that."

Watch Nick Maximov talk about the canceled UFC 279 presser below:

When Nate Diaz asked Khamzat Chimaev to fight Nick Maximov

Back in 2021 when whispers of a potential matchup between UFC's rising star Khamzat Chimaev and long-time veteran Nate Diaz surfaced, the Stockton native didn't even seem slightly interested in entertaining such a matchup.

In an interview with TMZSports in 2021, Diaz asked Chimaev to fight new fighters instead of calling out veterans. Nate Diaz suggested that the 'Borz' should take on his teammate Nick Maximov.

Speaking about a potential matchup with Chimaev, Diaz said:

"There is levels to this and I don't even want to hear his name. Hey Khamzat if you're on there, don't be a b**ch. My boy is right here [pointing to Maximov] fight him... You are a new rookie, deal with new people."

Watch Nate Diaz daring Chimaev to fight his teammate Nick Maximov below:

Maximov currently holds a pro-MMA record of eight wins against one loss. His sole loss came against Andre Petroski at UFC on ESPN 36. The 24-year is scheduled to take on Jacob Malkoun in his next fight at UFC Fight Night 212 on October 15.

