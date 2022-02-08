"Khamzat is fighting all these little guys" - Nate Diaz's teammate Nick Maximov wants to challenge Khamzat Chimaev

After a successful showing at UFC Vegas 47, Nick Maximov believes he's ready to take on white-hot welterweight prospect Khamzat Chimaev.

Chimaev is one of the most feared prospects in the 170-pound weight class as he has steamrolled everyone he has fought so far. However, Maximov said he's not buying into the hype surrounding 'Borz' as he hasn't proven himself against tough competitors.

With that in mind, the 24-year-old claimed he's willing to fight Chimaev to prove his point. During an interview with TMZ Sports, the protege of UFC superstar Nate Diaz said:

"Khamzat is fighting all these little a** guys. I'd like to fight him next. He tries calling out Nate and Nate is like, 'Fight [Nick Maximov] then.' We're both on the same boat. Why are people scared, you know what I'm saying? Like he hasn't shown anything to be scared about because he hasn't fought any wrestlers. He's a wrestler that hasn't fought any wrestlers. So I'm like, What the f***? Fight me then.'"

Watch Nick Maximov call out Khamzat Chimaev:

Maximov recently impressed in his second UFC appearance last Saturday. He bested Punahele Soriano via a split decision after three hard-fought rounds.

Shavkat Rakhmonov calls out Khamzat Chimaev after latest win

Apparently, Nick Maximov isn't the only welterweight prospect who's fed up with the Khamzat Chimaev hype.

Shavkat Rakhmonov, who also scored an impressive victory at UFC Vegas 47, said he's sick of hearing about Chimaev and people suggesting that they fight. In an interview with YouTube channel Young 'n' Faded MMA Society, the Kazakhstani rising star said:

"It’s just annoying, getting reminded of a certain individual all the time. I’m saying wait, we’ll see when the time comes. He will win some fights, I will win some fights. And then we’ll meet. Maybe our fight will be title bout at that point."

Watch Shavkat Rakhmonov's interview below:

Like Chimaev, Rakhmonov is a highly touted welterweight up-and-comer who many believe is a future title contender. Right now, though, 'Nomad' wants to focus on climbing the welterweight ladder.

Meanwhile, Chimaev is long rumored to be facing cage veteran Gilbert Burns. MMA Mania recently reported that the UFC is close to finalizing the matchup for UFC 273.

