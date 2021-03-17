"I thought it was pretty cool" - Stephen Thompson reacts to former welterweight champion's callout in the nicest way possible

Stephen Thompson was recently a target of Colby Covington's popular trash talk. However, Wonderboy, being as nice as he is, didn't take things too seriously and thought it was cool for a top welterweight contender to say his name.

During his interview with Submission Radio, Stephen Thompson claimed that he was glad to be called out by Covington and couldn't help but laugh at the "funny" callout.

"I thought it was pretty cool because not a whole lot of people will say my name, really in the top. Not a whole lot of people have talked about me and I'm glad somebody did which was Colby. And I couldn't help but kind of laugh because he's funny about it, he cracks me dude, the way he said is, 'You know, he's a 40-year-old man and he's identifying himself as a boy, I guess anybody can identify themselves anything these days.' I don't know it just kind of had me laughing bro."

Stephen Thompson has been campaigning for a title fight against Kamaru Usman. However, the former UFC welterweight contender has already expressed interest in fighting Covington as well.

Thompson has claimed he wouldn't mind testing his skills on the ground against Colby. But Chaos was only interested in a title fight against Usman or a showdown in the Octagon against his arch-rival Jorge Masvidal.

Unfortunately for Covington, though, the UFC instead decided to book Usman vs. Masvidal II for the UFC 261 pay-per-view, which promises to be a huge main event fight.

What's next for Stephen Thompson in the welterweight division?

Despite the confirmation of Kamaru Usman facing off against Jorge Masvidal in a rematch, the other top fighters from the welterweight division could easily match-up against one another.

While Stephen Thompson feels that he deserves a shot at the UFC welterweight title, a fight against the #3 ranked Leon Edwards shouldn't be written off either.

For months, Wonderboy had been calling out Edwards. And following the controversial conclusion of the British fighter's return to the Octagon against Belal Muhammad, a fight between Thompson and Edwards could be easily considered by the UFC.