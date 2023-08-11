"I thought he went to college" - Bo Nickal claims he could beat a chimp with a partner, gets slammed by Bryan Callen and Twitter

Bo Nickal is one of the hottest prospects in the UFC, and arguably the biggest since Khamzat Chimaev burst onto the scene. While fans and experts have high hopes for his chances to get a UFC title in the future, the 3X NCAA D1 champion is facing some backlash over his take on fighting a chimp.

The National Wrestling Hall of Famer recently suggested:

"Me and one other person would wreck a full-grown chimpanzee."

This take from Nickal did not sit well with UFC commentator Joe Rogan's friend and standup comedian Bryan Callen.

Callen posted a video on X and shared his thought on Nickal's claim.

"Come again, Bo and friend, you just need to be educated, not your fault. Let's see what a chimp looks like when it loses its hair."

Callen showed a picture of a muscular chimp with no hair and continued:

"What are you gonna do with it - you gonna blast double, put it in a guillotine? Where is its neck? And you know how everybody got a demon and an angel on each shoulder, the chimps don't have any angels. They are all demons. They got sleeping demons and they got the demons that are awake. And when those demons wake up, they go from one to ten, that fast."

Callen warned Nickal and added:

"They also solve everything with violence, and they bite harder than any dog. So, to fight a chimp like that I hope you got a cup designed by NASA, coz it's coming to your b*lls. I hope you got steel mittens because it's taking all your fingers and I hope you have very very good face guard because you are losing your face. It ain't happening, you and your friend are toast."

Even some fans questioned Bo Nickal's take.

Bo Nickal asked fans to pick his next opponent but there was a caveat

Bo Nickal has looked impressive in both of his two UFC outings. MMA analysts are considering him a future UFC champion and fans are excited to see his upcoming fights. Nickal recently asked fans to pick his opponent but requested only wrong answers. This led to some hilarious responses.

Some of the opponents included The Undertaker, Tony Ferguson, a media member that asked to fight Nate Diaz's brother Nick, Lizzo, and Raul Rosas Jr.