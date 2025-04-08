  • home icon
"I threw the kitchen sink with some of them" - Nico Carrillo in awe of Sitthichai's ability to withstand his "big elbows"

By Anatoly Pimentel
Modified Apr 08, 2025 08:14 GMT
Nico Carrillo fighting Sitthichai | Image credit: ONE Championship

Nico Carrillo didn't surprise himself with his second-round knockout victory over Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong during their featherweight Muay Thai scrap at ONE Fight Night 30 because he came into the fight prepared to put his opponent to sleep.

What surprised Carrillo, though, was the toughness and durability of Sitthichai because he was able to eat several of his best strikes, particularly the hellish elbows he landed during their match.

'King of the North' shared this during the post-event conference, saying:

"So no, I wasn't surprised [by the knockout win]. And that happened with some big elbows, though, I was surprised when he was still standing, because I threw the kitchen sink with some of them."
With this massive triumph, Carrillo has joined the mix of other top contenders in the division and has made his case for a potential shot at the 26-pound golden belt that is currently held by Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

Nico Carrillo identified the moment he knew that he won the fight against Sitthichai at ONE Fight Night 30

In another interview with the world's largest martial arts organization after his win over the former Lumpinee Stadium and GLORY kickboxing world champion, the 26-year-old star narrated the exact moment he knew the fight was in his favor.

According to the Deachkalek Muay Thai Academy representative, the moment he opened a cut on Sitthichai's face, he saw that he became worried, and that's when he doubled down to get the finish. Carrillo said:

"Yeah, when I saw the cut, he looked a little bit in distress. And that kinda, I feel like, I think that I hit my goal from that point on."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 30 via the free event replay.

