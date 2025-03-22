"I took advantage of that time" - John Lineker shares productive extended stay in Thailand after Kulabdam fight

Following his first Muay Thai loss in ONE Championship courtesy of Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai last January 2025 at ONE Fight Night 27, former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion John Lineker revealed that he extended his stay in Thailand to learn more about the art of eight limbs.

Ad

Lineker said that he maximized his stay in The Land of Smiles to bond with his family and sharpen his striking skills, as he told ONE Championship in a recent interview:

"After my last fight, I spent some time in Thailand training, hanging out with my family, and resting. But I took advantage of that to learn a little more about Muay Thai techniques. But I didn't move, I still live in Brazil. It was just a moment that I spent there on vacation and took the opportunity to learn a little more about Muay Thai."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

'Hands of Stone' is now ready to make his kickboxing debut on March 23 at ONE 172 where he takes on former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Hiroki Akimoto at Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

John Lineker says that Hiroki Akimoto is the perfect dance partner for him in his kickboxing debut

Despite the Japanese superstar experiencing a three-fight losing skid right now, Lineker still believes that he is the perfect opponent for his kickboxing debut under the world's largest martial arts organization.

Ad

The Brazilian knockout artist said that Hiroki doesn't back away from a fight and told the promotion in an interview:

"He's not in a good moment in his career, but he's a very though guy who can go toe-to-toe with anyone, so he's definitely the right guy for my kickboxing debut."

Fans can purchase the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang PPV card via watch.onefc.com. The event will take place inside Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.