“The right guy for my kickboxing debut” - John Lineker thrilled to face fellow former champ Hiroki Akimoto at ONE 172

There's no toe-dipping with 'Hands of Stone' John Lineker - he's diving in headfirst against one of the division's most dangerous names.

The former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion is set to make his kickboxing debut against former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Hiroki Akimoto at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang on March 23 in Saitama, Japan. For Lineker, there couldn't be a better way to start this new chapter.

He told ONE Championship:

"He's not in a good moment in his career, but he's a very tough guy who can go toe-to-toe with anyone, so he's definitely the right guy for my kickboxing debut."

Akimoto has been going through a rough patch, with three consecutive losses. Unfortunately for him, Lineker seems confident he'll bring that count up to four.

"They're in for a tough fight" - John Lineker says former champ Hiroki Akimoto will experience pressure he's never felt before

Different gloves in kickboxing and MMA but John Lineker is bringing his 'Hands of Stone' and coming in like a bulldozer. He isn't about to switch gears just because he's changing sports.

The rules may be different, but the violence stays the same. The Brazilian powerhouse is bringing his trademark pressure into his kickboxing debut, and Hiroki Akimoto better be ready for it.

"Akimoto is a former champion, a very tough guy, very fast, so it will definitely be a great fight," Lineker said. "I'm very excited and I'm well-prepared. My opponents know that when they step into the cage with me, they know they're in for a tough fight."

Lineker's forward-marching, close-range brutality has broken plenty of top-tier MMA fighters, and now he's bringing the same hurricane-force to kickboxing.

