"I took the first round to feel the situation" - Tawanchai says patient approach was part of his plan before Superbon KO at ONE 170

Patience is a virtue - and that best sums up ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai's performance at ONE 170 last Friday. The Thai megastar authored another spectacular finish inside the sold-out Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

More impressively, it came against ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion and top-ranked challenger Superbon, who rarely takes any bait.

Unfortunately, the challenger did just that in the first three minutes as Tawanchai allowed him to advance behind his trademark kicking game without showing much fear.

But in round two, the 25-year-old sensation, dubbed by many as a generational talent, pounced on the moment Superbon advanced and went in for the kill.

He dropped the Superbon Training Camp founder thrice - a pair of hooks followed by two sets of combinations - that bagged him a TKO win at 1:10 of the second round.

Reflecting on his more reserved approach in the first round leading up to his moment of brilliance in the stanza that followed, the Thai megastar had this to say at the post-fight press conference:

"I took the first round to feel the situation and to see what kind of game plan that Superbon had brought for me."

Tawanchai's victory, which also pocketed him a US$50,000 performance bonus, pushed his overall resume to 134-31. His record in ONE Championship now stands at 10-1.

It's time for Tawanchai to complete his two-sport quest next

There's no better time for Tawanchai to hit the pause on his Muay Thai journey and shift his radar to Superbon's ONE featherweight kickboxing world title next.

Having put his gold on the line twice against Superbon in his domain, the 34-year-old should return the favor and give the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym affiliate a chance to complete his two-sport ambition in kickboxing.

Besides, the 25-year-old has already hinted about this possibility in the lead-up to his recent world title defense, and now it's up to the matchmakers to give him his ticket.

With the form he's in, there's every reason to believe he can turn that goal into reality if he gets a trilogy against Superbon booked in kickboxing.

