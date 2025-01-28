Tawanchai dedicates his world title win over Superbon to loyal fans: “You guys are the champions with me tonight”

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai made another successful defense of his championship belt last week and he shared it with his loyal fans who have stuck with him through his journey.

The 25-year-old fighter defeated featherweight kickboxing king Superbon in their all-Thai title rematch at ONE 170 on Jan. 24 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. He won by TKO after sending his opponent to the canvas three times in the second round with a ferocious display of striking.

In his post-fight interview inside the Circle with ONE commentator Mitch Chilson, Tawanchai expressed his excitement over his latest triumph and moved to share it with his fans, who he said helped inspire him to train hard and come out in the best of shape possible.

He said:

"I felt very relieved. I’ve been working very hard; I’ve been training very hard. And this belt, I dedicate to all of my fans. You guys are the champions with me tonight! "

The win at ONE 170 marked the fourth successful defense of Tawanchai of the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title after becoming divisional king in September 2022. It was also his second victory over Superbon in a world title fight setting after their first encounter in December 2023, where he won by majority decision.

The full replay of ONE 170 is available on watch.ONEFC.com.

Tawanchai says latest win over Superbon went with his game plan

Tawanchai PK Saenchai said that they studied the game of Superbon well and the result was in full display in his victory at ONE 170.

He shared this during the post-fight press conference, highlighting that following a close fight in their first encounter, which ended in a majority win for him, he made sure that he had a firmer grip of the game of his opponent, including his counterattacks.

The PK Saenchai Muaythaigym standout said:

"I knew that he tried to rely on using a counterattack. He tried to counter back after I kicked or struck him. I think that was my advantage."

Apart from retaining his world title belt, Tawanchai's TKO win at ONE 170 also earned him a $50,000 performance from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

