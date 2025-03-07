“I took him through some fun techniques” - Nico Carrillo honored to teach Georges St-Pierre his Muay Thai secrets

Nico Carrillo had the opportunity to teach MMA legend Georges St-Pierre a thing or two in the art of eight limbs.

During a recent interview with ONE Championship, 'The King of the North' revealed that he had the opportunity to lead a Muay Thai training session with the former welterweight and middleweight world champion coming along for the ride.

"I was taking him through a Muay Thai session," Carrillo said. "I was actually the coach. I took him through some fun techniques and stuff I've been teaching in seminars."

Through five appearances under the ONE Championship banner, Carrillo has quickly climbed up the bantamweight rankings, settling in as the division's third-ranked contender. However, a recent setback inside the Circle has the Scottish star preparing for a move to a whole new weight class.

Nico Carrillo ready for a fresh start at featherweight

Going into ONE 170, Nico Carrillo was favored to come out on top against Nabil Anane and claim the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

Instead, 'The King of the North' suffered a devastating knockout loss against the 20-year-old sensation in the opening round.

In the days following, Carrillo placed blame for the loss on an especially difficult weight cut and announced that he would be moving up to featherweight where a whole new cast of potential opponents awaits.

"The beauty of this now is I want to stay really active," Carrillo told the South China Morning Post. "Before, couldn’t be so active because the weight cuts did take a toll on me and it was unhealthy to go fight with a weight cut. Now I don’t need to cut weight, so now I can fight regularly," he said.

Now the only question that remains is, who will be Carrillo's first opponent at featherweight?

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the full ONE 170: Tawanchai vs. Superbon II replay on demand via watch.onefc.com.

