“I had the tougher fights” - Roberto Soldic feels he owns the experience edge against Murad Ramazanov

At ONE on Prime Video 5, Roberto Soldic will make his highly anticipated debut in ONE Championship. In a matter of hours, one of the most high-profile signings in ONE’s history will step inside the circle for the first time in a huge fight.

Soldic will take on the undefeated Murad Ramazanov, with the top welterweight contender needing to defend his ranking in the division against the new arrival. Whilst Ramazanov may be 3-0 under the ONE Championship banner, Soldic believes that his experience could play a part in this fight.

The former KSW double champion is used to fighting under the spotlight and that will be no different in Manila. In an interview with ONE Championship, Roberto Soldic said:

“So for Murad, 11-0, same age as me, I think I have more experience than him and the tougher fights. I also had better opponents, but I never underestimate anyone. I'm more hungry than him because he's now 3-0 in ONE Championship. I'm just like a new cookie there and he knows everything. I think I'm more experienced than him, I had the tougher fights.”

With 20 fights in his professional career, the Croatian has made the walk to the cage double the amount of times as his opponent. In KSW, Soldic was able to clean out two divisions, proving that he would take on any challenger put in front of him.

Soldic’s debut and the entire ONE on Prime Video 5 card is live and free to watch in North America with an active Amazon Prime subscription.

“I started to become famous in my country” - Roberto Soldic won fans over by reminding them of Mirko Cro Cop

Roberto Soldic comes into ONE Championship for his debut as a pre-established star in his home country of Croatia.

In an interview with ONE Championship, ‘Robocop’ recalled the moment that turned him into a well-known athlete overnight. Just as it turned him into a must-watch fighter and led him to two world championships in KSW, Soldic’s striking announced him to his now-dedicated fans.

With a reputation for being one of the fastest knockout artists currently competing, his debut in ONE Championship was always going to be a huge occasion.

Reflecting back on his career, Soldic said that this wasn’t always the case, but things started to change for him when he was compared to Croatian hero Mirko Cro Cop, one of the greatest heavyweights to ever compete in MMA.

He told ONE:

“Then some people heard my name and then even offered me [a fight in] Cage Warriors, Lewis Long, in 2017. It was for three rounds, but only 30 seconds in, I threw the left kick and then I knocked him out. They streamed it and Dan Hardy said it was in the style of [Mirko] Cro Cop, and then more and more people came to [watch] me. I started to become famous in my country. Like when you are the champion, everybody knows.”

Watch Roberto Soldic's knockout against Lewis Long at Cage Warriors 87 below:

Roberto Soldic with the headkick KO in our main event. BOOM.Roberto Soldic with the headkick KO in our main event. #CW87 BOOM. 💥Roberto Soldic with the headkick KO in our main event. #CW87 https://t.co/2LdRzlmVLR

