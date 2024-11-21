“I don't train with guys that are my size” - Jarred Brooks confident he can outmuscle bigger foe Reece McLaren

Interim ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks isn't worried about giving up any size when he meets Reece 'Lightning' McLaren in a flyweight showdown next month.

Emanating from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, ONE Championship will deliver another epic Fight Night card on Amazon Prime Video headlined by a ONE lightweight MMA world title clash between returning and defending champion Christian Lee as he takes on undefeated Turkish standout Alibeg Rasulov.

But first, 'The Monkey God' will look to score his second-straight win when he moves up a weight class to take on McLaren in a bout that is sure to have everyone inside the Mecca of Muay Thai and those watching around the world on the edge of their seats.

During a recent interview with The MMA Superfan, Brooks addressed any potential concerns about moving up to face a much bigger opponent.

"Oh, 100%, and I understand that he's going to be cutting weight," Brooks said about McLaren's size advantage. "He's going to be doing all of that. At the end of the day, weight is literally a mind thing for me. And I'm used to training with guys [bigger than me]. I don't train with guys that are my size. I train with guys that are like, 160-170."

Jarred Brooks vs. Reece McLaren could end up being a flyweight title eliminator

As it stands, Jarred Brooks is already on a collision course with undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world title Joshua Pacio — once 'The Passion' is healed up from ALC surgery and given the go-ahead — but a win over Reece McLaren at ONE Fight Night 26 could very well put him in a position to become a two-division titleholder.

Currently, the ONE flyweight MMA world championship is vacant after the recent retirement of pound-for-pound great and former titleholder Demetrious Johnson.

With McLaren sitting as the fourth-ranked contender in the division already, a win over an existing ONE world champion could very well put him towards the top of the contenders' list. On the other hand, if 'The Monkey God' gets his hand raised in The Land of Smiles, he could find himself inserted into the division's top five and the recipient of a flyweight title opportunity.

With a shot at 26 pounds of gold potentially at stake, who comes out on top between two of ONE's most exciting scrappers?

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE Fight Night 26 live on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, December 6, in U.S. primetime.

