“I have trained at my 100 percent” - Sinsamut says he’s at the peak of his powers heading into Dmitry Menshikov clash

Thai striker Sinsamut Klinmee has issued a warning to upcoming opponent Dmitry Menshikov that he is coming into their showdown this week packing the needed drive and tools to succeed.

The two former world title contenders collide in a lightweight Muay Thai duel at ONE Fight Night 22 on May 3 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Both are angling to extend their respective winning runs and shore up their standing in the division and earn another title shot.

In an interview with Sportsmanor, Sinsamut said he has trained well for his upcoming fight and is confident of getting his desired result. He now looks to employ them come fight night.

The 28-year-old Venum Training Camp representative said:

"I have trained at my 100 percent. So I've put my complete focus on training. And I think I'm ready for the fight."

See the full interview below:

Sinsamut has successfully bounced back for two failed bids at the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title against former champion Regian Eersel. He has piled up two straight victories, the most recent a unanimous decision win over Mouhcine Chafi of Morocco last November.

Out to halt his run is Menshikov, himself a winner in his last two matches.

ONE Fight Night 22 is headlined by the catchweight (126.5 pounds) women's Muay Thai clash between Smilla Sundell of Sweden and Russian Natalia Diachkova.

It will air live in U.S. primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Sinsamut sees clash with Dmitry Menshikov an opportunity to showcase what he is capable of

Sinsamut Klinmee knows he is up against a formidable opponent in Dmitry Menshikov at ONE Fight Night 22 on May 3 in Bangkok, Thailand, and will see to it that he takes full advantage of the opportunity to further showcase he capabilities as a fighter.

The Pattaya, Thailand-born fighter made known of his intention in the interview with Sportsmanor, highlighting how going up against fighters with the caliber of Menshikov is something he has always looked for in his career.

He said:

"I've always wanted to fight someone who is a good fighter, so this is that perfect chance that I've always wanted."

The winner between Sinsamut and Menshikov could be up for a title shot against new ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion Alexis Nicolas next.