“I do have some tricks up my sleeve” - MMA prodigy Adrian Lee ready to surprise Takeharu Ogawa in Japan

Adrian Lee is ready to show the world a few new tricks when he returns to the Circle this Sunday, March 23.

After scoring back-to-back submission victories in her first two appearances with the promotion, Lee will look to make it three in a row at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang when he meets Japanese newcomer Takeharu Ogawa.

With a pair of guillotine submissions already on his resume, it stands to reason that 'The Phenom' will look to finish his opponent inside the iconic Saitama Super Arena in a similar fashion.

However, Lee recently revealed during an interview with Parry Punch that he's got a few tricks up his sleeve that he's planning to bust out in The Land of the Rising Sun.

"I do have some tricks up my sleeve that I’m gonna be showing in Japan on fight night," Lee said. "So everyone just has to make sure to tune in to watch that."

Adrian Lee faces another undefeated foe in Takeharu Ogawa at ONE 172

Making his promotional debut at ONE 167 in June, Adrian Lee immediately made waves with a dominant showing against Antonio Mammarella, submitting the Italian standout in the second round.

Three months later, he needed only half a round to put away Nico Cornejo at ONE 168: Denver, notching his second straight finish and further establishing himself as the next big thing in mixed martial arts.

At ONE 172, Lee will face his toughest test yet when he meets Takeharu Ogawa, an undefeated MMA fighter with a 100% finish rate—all coming in the first round.

Ogawa also has competed in both boxing and kickboxing, making him a duel threat inside the Circle.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23. Head over to watch.onefc.com to learn more about how you can watch the event live.

